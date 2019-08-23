Applications for Regional Science Centre Bhubaneswar fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: First Innovation Festival of Regional Science Centre Bhubaneswar, is slated to be held on September 18.

All grass-root level innovators, enthusiasts, school and college students will be allowed to participate in the festival to showcase their innovations. Interested individuals can fill up entry form available at www.rscbhubaneswar.org to participate in the limited seat event. While the postal entry should reach RSC office at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Marg here by September 6, posts can also be mailed to rscbbsr@yahoo.com by the same date, RSC officials said.