Capital Region Urban Transport to impose fine on ticketless bus travellers

BHUBANESWAR: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the public transport provider in the city, has on Thursday warned of imposing a heavy fine on passengers travelling ticket-less in ‘Mo bus’.

The transport body said from September 1 heavy fine will be imposed on passengers travelling in these buses without a ticket.

“We found that some people are travelling in Mo Bus without passes or tickets causing revenue loss to the public exchequer. To instil discipline among travellers, CRUT plans to intensify checking and penalise defaulters,” said CRUT general manager (Personnel and administration) Dipti Mahapatra.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 any passenger found travelling without a ticket or pass is liable to be fined up to 10 times the legal fare or `500, whichever is less. Any refusal will also amount to `500 fine, she said.

“We are confident that the citizens will welcome this step and spread the message among their peer group,” the CRUT GM said.