Odisha government claims 10 Maoist-hit districts free from Left Wing Extremism shadow

Asit Tripathy reviewed the situation ahead of CMs’ meet in Delhi

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy with Odisha election commissioner (File Photo |EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Claiming that the State has made significant achievement in controlling Maoist activities, the State Government on Thursday said 10 out 15 Maoist-hit districts are free from the influence of Left Wing Extremism.

Asserting that there has been progressive improvement in the overall Naxal scenario in Odisha, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said this was possible due to developmental activities undertaken in areas affected by Red rebels.

Tripathy was reviewing the situation in the State at a high-level meeting here ahead of a meeting of Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-affected States convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 26.

The Chief Secretary said steadfast implementation of developmental projects has resulted in consistent decline in LWE related violence and considerable shrinkage in geographical spread.

The State Government is committed to holistic development of LWE-affected areas at par with other areas of the State. Apart from developmental schemes being implemented by line departments, some specific schemes are also being implemented in those areas. Tripathy said the State has taken lead in the country by providing rights over forest land to 1,41,471 tribal families.

To improve road communication, 29 road projects sanctioned by the Centre under Road Requirement Plan-I (RRP-I) have been completed and another 33 projects sanctioned under RRP-II are under implementation. On completion of these roads, the affected areas will witness rapid economic progress, he added.

Under the education initiative, one Ekalavya Vidyalaya (residential schools) each has been established in Malkangiri and Koraput districts. The Centre has sanctioned another three such schools for the the current financial year.

Apart from review of security related issues, the Chief Ministers meeting in New Delhi will also discuss availability of telecommunication, banking facility, skill straining and other services in the affected areas.
Though BSNL has installed 248 out of the sanctioned 253 mobile towers, performance of most of these towers is below par.

The Chief Secretary requested BSNL officials to provide 4-G services in these areas.
Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra, DGP BK Sharma, Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, Finance Secretary Ashok Meena and senior officers of Rural Development, Women and Child Development, police and intelligence wing participated in the deliberation.

