Odisha government plans for Separate infrastructure for Plus II, degree colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will create separate infrastructure for Plus II and Plus III colleges in a phased manner.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting between Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at the Secretariat on Thursday to resolve issues that had surfaced after separation of Plus II and Plus III last year.

“Separate physical infrastructure will be created for both Plus II and Plus III. However, the higher secondary schools (erstwhile Plus II colleges) that have been integrated with the SME Department, will continue to run from the buildings of college campuses till separate infrastructure is created for them,” said Sahoo.

The Minister said it will take at least four more years to create separate infrastructure for all higher secondary schools that have been separated from degree colleges. Apart from infrastructure, all present teaching and non-teaching staff of Plus II will be brought to degree colleges in a phased manner and there will be new recruitment of faculties and non-teaching staff for higher secondary schools.

Dash said process for land record division for colleges where separate infrastructure is required will be initiated soon. “The division mechanism will be readied within two months. A committee headed by Director of Higher Education will monitor this activity,” Dash added.

The higher secondary school at Rama Devi University will also be shifted to Unit-9 Girl’s High School in the city and separate infrastructure will be created for it, Dash said and added that recruitment process in SME Department has already started and the Department has sought concurrence of Finance Department for recruitment of trained graduate teachers.

Several other key issues, including schedule of BEd examination, was also discussed at the meeting and officials have been asked to fix a time frame to resolve all the issues early.