Super speciality block in Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital a non-starter

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Construction of the super-speciality block at SCB Medical College and Hospital is yet to begin even though it was proposed in 2016.

According to sources, delay in finding a suitable place by hospital authorities due to acute space crisis and large scale encroachment has stalled the project, leading to discontentment among patients and their attendants.

There are 34 departments and 15 super special wings functioning from SCBMCH premises spreading over 85 acre of land. Patients face an uphill task in locating and reaching the super-speciality wings under different departments, scattered across hospital premises. Considering these difficulties, it was decided to construct the super speciality block to bring all super speciality wings under one roof, streamline healthcare services and provide hassle-free treatment to patients.

While the project cost was estimated to be Rs 200 crore, the Central Government had announced to provide Rs 160 crore with the remaining Rs 40 crore to be borne by the State.

Sources said the delay in sites selection had delayed the State Government’s submission of a Detail Project Report (DPR) to the Centre for fund release. Sources alleged that with hospital authorities remaining silent, the trend of encroachment has been increasing rampantly hindering its expansion in the process. While some employees have made illegal constructions adjacent to their official quarters, some have expanded their quarters and even rented out the same.

SCBMCH Superintendent Prof CBK Mohanty, who conceded that the construction of super speciality block has been delayed due to delay in identifying land, clarified that land has now already been identified and construction work would start very soon after felling trees and demolishing a few quarters. “While the staff quarters have already been vacated for demolition, Forest officials have initiated steps for cutting trees from the identified land,” said Mohanty.