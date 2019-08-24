Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Super speciality block in Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital a non-starter

There are 34 departments and 15 super special wings functioning from SCBMCH premises spreading over 85 acre of land.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Construction of the super-speciality block at SCB Medical College and Hospital is yet to begin even though it was proposed in 2016. 
According to sources, delay in finding a suitable place by hospital authorities due to acute space crisis and large scale encroachment has stalled the project, leading to discontentment among patients and their attendants.

There are 34 departments and 15 super special wings functioning from SCBMCH premises spreading over 85 acre of land. Patients face an uphill task in locating and reaching the super-speciality wings under different departments, scattered across hospital premises. Considering these difficulties, it was decided to construct the super speciality block to bring all super speciality wings under one roof, streamline healthcare services and provide hassle-free treatment to patients.
While the project cost was estimated to be Rs 200 crore, the Central Government had announced to provide Rs 160 crore with the remaining Rs 40 crore to be borne by the State. 

Sources said the delay in sites selection had delayed the State Government’s submission of a Detail Project Report (DPR) to the Centre for fund release. Sources alleged that with hospital authorities remaining silent, the trend of encroachment has been increasing rampantly hindering its expansion in the process. While some employees have made illegal constructions adjacent to their official quarters, some have expanded their quarters and even rented out the same.

SCBMCH Superintendent Prof CBK Mohanty, who conceded that the construction of super speciality block has been delayed due to delay in identifying land, clarified that land has now already been identified and construction work would start very soon after felling trees and demolishing a few quarters. “While the staff quarters have already been vacated for demolition, Forest officials have initiated steps for cutting trees from the identified land,” said Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha' SCB Medical College and Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp