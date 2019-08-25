Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Parliament team to visit Odisha Assembly

The Committee of Odisha Assembly on Computerisation headed by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro is now on a tour of Delhi, Punjab and Himachal to study the e-Vidhan application.

Published: 25th August 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday told the Odisha Assembly committee that a team of officers would be sent to apprise the ministers and MLAs about the rules and procedures of Assemblies and Parliament.

The Committee of Odisha Assembly on Computerisation headed by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro is now on a tour of Delhi, Punjab and Himachal to study the e-Vidhan application.

During his meeting with Birla, Patro discussed issues of mutual interest relating to Government of India, the country, Parliament and Odisha Assembly for half an hour.

Patro invited the Lok Sabha Speaker to visit Odisha and he instantly agreed to the proposal. Birla praised the initiative taken by Odisha Assembly to implement national e-Vidhan application in line with the e-Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

Patro presented a memento of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to Birla. The Lok Sabha Speaker kept it in his office chamber so that the visitors can have a glimpse of the deities. 

Odisha Assembly committee comprises of Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Bikram Keshari Arukh, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Tusharkanti Behera, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi.

Secretary of Odisha Assembly Dasarathy Satpathy and other officers were present during the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp