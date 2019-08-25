Parliament team to visit Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday told the Odisha Assembly committee that a team of officers would be sent to apprise the ministers and MLAs about the rules and procedures of Assemblies and Parliament.

The Committee of Odisha Assembly on Computerisation headed by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro is now on a tour of Delhi, Punjab and Himachal to study the e-Vidhan application.

During his meeting with Birla, Patro discussed issues of mutual interest relating to Government of India, the country, Parliament and Odisha Assembly for half an hour.

Patro invited the Lok Sabha Speaker to visit Odisha and he instantly agreed to the proposal. Birla praised the initiative taken by Odisha Assembly to implement national e-Vidhan application in line with the e-Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

Patro presented a memento of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to Birla. The Lok Sabha Speaker kept it in his office chamber so that the visitors can have a glimpse of the deities.

Odisha Assembly committee comprises of Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Bikram Keshari Arukh, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Tusharkanti Behera, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi.

Secretary of Odisha Assembly Dasarathy Satpathy and other officers were present during the meeting.