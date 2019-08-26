Campaign to curb ragging  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the ragging incident at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, an anti-ragging campaign was organised at Gandhi Park here to create awareness and encourage students to report such practice at police stations. Convenor of the campaign ‘Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan’ Tejeswar Parida demanded an anti-ragging cell at police stations that have educational institutions under their jurisdiction.

“We will approach Mo College programme chairperson Akash Das Nayak to create awareness on ragging in colleges across the State. Besides, a consultation session involving students, educationists, psychologists and legal experts will be organised on September 1 to discuss measures to curb ragging incidents,” Parida said. The suggestions taken at the session will be placed before the State Government.

The organisers of the campaign also urged the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education, Department of Higher Education and private college associations to implement zero tolerance policy towards ragging on the premises of educational institutions and hostels.

Students of various colleges attended the event. Among others, general secretary of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Pardosh Parida, rights activists Mir Ahmed Ali, Madhusudan Das, Manoj Jena and Prahlad Singh were present.