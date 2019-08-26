Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Crack’ in flyover sparks panic in Bhubaneshwar

  In yet another incident of construction defect in flyovers in the Capital City, a portion of the fly-over near Hanspal marginally collapsed sparking panic in the area on Sunday.

Published: 26th August 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged portion of the flyover at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In yet another incident of a construction defect in flyovers in the Capital City, a portion of the fly-over near Hanspal marginally collapsed sparking panic in the area on Sunday. Nobody was injured in the incident. According to sources, a patrolling team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) first detected a crater on the flyover and filled it up with sandbags.

At around 5 pm, a PCR van came across the affected spot and informed Mancheswar police station apprehending threat to the bridge. Commissionerate Police rushed to the spot and barricaded the crater area. Later, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo and other police officers also visited to take stock.

There was palpable tension in the area as the locals staged a protest on the flyover against the negligence of the authorities. However, normalcy was restored on police intervention. A team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rushed to the spot to carry out the emergency operation if required.

Flyover ‘crack’sparks panic

ODRAF personnel set up an inflatable emergency lighting system to illuminate the area and avoid any untoward incident. NHAI officials, who inspected the spot, said it was a crack measuring 3 ft by 5 ft and 2 inch in depth. “The crack developed near the approach slab possibly due to overloading. However, the slab is in tact and the flyover is completely safe,” said NHAI Project Director Deba Prasad Sahoo.

Bridge approach slab is a concrete transitional roadway between the bridge deck and the asphalt pavement. It is designed to reduce the vehicle dynamic effects on the structure. “A portion of asphalt pavement near the end point of the approach slab was damaged. Approach slabs normally consist of concrete structural slabs supported at one end on the bridge abutment and at the other end on the embankment soil. The structure of the bridge has not been affected,” Sahoo said.

The damage will be repaired by Monday morning, the NHAI officials said. In one of the earlier two flyover incidents, a worker was crushed under a huge frame of iron bars which crumbled at Bomikhal in May 2018. Another labourer sustained serious injuries. Similarly, a long span of concrete slab fell off Bomikhal flyover killing a man and injuring 20 others in September, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ODISHA city flyovers bhubaneshwar city flyovers ODRAF NHAI officials odisha roads odisha bridges
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp