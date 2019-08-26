Experts bat for rooftop farming in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over pesticide-laced vegetables, kitchen garden experts on Sunday encouraged City residents to take up backyard and rooftop farming to get homegrown healthy food.

The experts along with a number of citizens having gardens in their homes and officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Nalco, IMFA and Nabard gathered on the premises of State Quality Control Laboratory to celebrate the World Kitchen Garden Day. While encouraging households to go for organic farming, the participants also shared knowledge and tips about growing vegetables and fruits in a limited space.

Managing trustee of City-based Kitchen Gardener’s Association Maheswar Khillar said the event aims to make kitchen gardening more popular and spread awareness on its positive impact on society, health and gastronomy. Association president Bijoy Chandra Jena said, “At a time when there is a shortage of water and land, kitchen gardening is the only solution as it can be done anywhere including terrace, balconies, boundary walls and concrete floors of homes.

Apart from producing healthy organic food, home gardens help in recycling kitchen waste and other biodegradable, reducing household expenses and proper utilisation of leisure hours. It also keeps the surrounding clean and green besides reducing the urban heat island effect. Executive Director of IOCL (South Eastern Region Pipelines) PC Choubey, who attended the event as the chief guest, said the Corporation under its ‘Grow your own food initiative’ is taking a lot of measures to promote and support organic farming.

Nabard General Manager AP Dash said backyard agriculture, which is practised widely in rural areas, should also be promoted in cities. He suggested that the free space available on campuses of Government and public sector offices should be used for organic farming and gardening. Regional Director of Regional Centre of Organic Farming AS Rajput informed that a two-day seminar and workshop will soon be organised in the City to promote kitchen gardening.