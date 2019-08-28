Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to open offices in each ward

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will open offices at each of its 67 Wards to provide better services to residents of the State Capital.

The offices will be inaugurated on Local Self-Governance Day on August 31. Apart from the Ward offices, BMC will also inaugurate 15 new parks in the City on the day. The Government will also the lay foundation stone for 40 Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) for effective management of solid waste in the City.

Besides, the foundation stone for 11 drain projects will be laid on Local Self-Governance Day.