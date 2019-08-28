Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CCTV footage of molestation of Bhubaneshwar schoolgirl goes viral

The video footage of molestation of a girl, captured on CCTV cameras near Sabar Sahi at Laxmisagar here, went viral on social media. 

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The video footage of molestation of a girl, captured on CCTV cameras near Sabar Sahi at Laxmisagar here, went viral on social media. 

The incident took place on August 21. Sources said the victim, a Class VI girl student of Chintamaniswar area, was on way to attend tuition classes on her bicycle when she was stopped by a bike-borne man at an isolated place. The accused molested her in broad daylight.  

When the girl raised an alarm, he fled the spot. Later in the evening, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint with police in this regard. The accused, who is yet to be identified, is at large. 
Laxmisagar IIC Dayanidhi Nayak said a case has been registered under Sections 321, 323 and 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of POCSO Act. 

Efforts are on to trace the vehicle used in the crime, which will help police in identifying the accused, he added. 

Comments

