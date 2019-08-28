Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Nothing Like King Lear’ to be staged in Bhubaneshwar on August 30

Theatre lovers in the City will witness Bollywood filmmaker, theatre director and actor Rajat Kapoor’s popular play ‘Nothing Like King Lear’ at Rabindra Mandap on Friday. 

Published: 28th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nothing Like King Lear poster (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Theatre lovers in the City will witness Bollywood filmmaker, theatre director and actor Rajat Kapoor’s popular play ‘Nothing Like King Lear’ at Rabindra Mandap on Friday. 

Starring Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak, the play will be staged as part of the annual charity fundraiser event organised by The Zain Foundation.

The play will explore the depth of human emotions by transporting the audience to the era of kings and queens. Though the title is inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘King Lear’, there are a lot of differences in its depiction and the plot. Rajat’s play is presented as the clown’s version. But the clown here is different from the Shakespearean jester. Enacted by Vinay, the clown has been presented as an old, irritable and depressed character.

The director has interpreted the Shakespearean subject in his own way to suit the realities of the contemporary world. Dressed as a clown, Vinay will deliver an almost two-hour-long monologue in front of the audience. The monologue will make the audience laugh, cry, contemplate and self-introspect. Vinay’s character in the play, Philip, narrates various episodes from his lives and cites the reason for his mental depression. His stories are interrupted at regular intervals as he enacts scenes from King Lear. The inclusion of such scenes conveys the relevance of Shakespeare in the modern era.
It’s been five years since Rajat Kapoor had first staged this play. It is part of his series of plays inspired by Shakespeare’s works.

Over the last four years, the Zain Foundation has spread awareness on autism by hosting workshops, art exhibitions and rallies in the City. 

The Foundation had brought theatre personalities and Bollywood actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shan and Darsheel Safary to the City as part of their annual event. The tickets of this year’s play are available at Bookmyshow.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinay Pathak The Zain Foundation William Shakespeare King Lear
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp