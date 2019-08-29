Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drive against illegal parking in Bhubaneshwar

Police on Wednesday launched a drive against illegal parking in the City.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday launched a drive against illegal parking in the City. Additional DCP Traffic Amaresh Panda said the drive was launched to check illegal parking in crowded areas and important stretches in the City.

He said police have started collecting fines from commuters including auto-rickshaw drivers who park their vehicles illegally as it affects the movement of traffic. 

The violators are being fined Rs 500 in addition to charges required for towing their vehicles. A drone will soon be deployed in the City to check the practice, said, police officials. BMC has set up 79 designated parking places in the City and motorists parking their vehicles beyond these areas will be fined.  

Panda said no parking signs have been put up at 50 locations across the City including near Fortune Tower and Acharya Vihar. He said drivers parking cranes under the Rasulgarh flyover were directed to remove their vehicles. “We have also approached NHAI and requested them to develop parking spots under the flyover,” the officer said. He stated that the Traffic police are using equipment like wheel lock to lock vehicles found parked illegally.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi has called for a  meeting of Commissionerate Police, BMC, BDA, RTO, Works Department and BSCL on September 6 to discuss the issue of illegal parking in the City.

Meanwhile, Traffic police collected Rs 13,500 as fine from 27 violators on Tuesday for committing various offences like riding without a helmet, triple riding, dangerous overtaking, etc on the stretch between Rabindra Mandap and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). All the violators were detected by the drone deployed by the Commissionerate Police.   

Commissionerate Police has one Traffic police station at AG Square and a Traffic unit in Chandrasekharpur. Sources said police have identified a piece of land at Patrapada to set up City’s second full-fledged Traffic police station to conduct robust enforcement activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneshwar police bhubaneshwar traffic police BMC NHAI Biju Patnaik International Airport
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp