Odisha’s Chief Factory Inspector Owns Rs 1.15 crore assets

Vigilance officers of Bhubaneswar Division then conducted simultaneous searches at his houses in Chandrasekharpur and Bishnudiha village in Khurda district. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths conducted searches at the property of Chief Inspector (CI) and in-charge Director of Factories and Boilers Satyanarayana Sethi and traced assets amounting to over Rs 1.15 crore.

Sethi was caught red-handed by the Vigilance department on Tuesday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from contractor Susanta Kumar Bihari of Baladiabandha village in Dhenkanal district to issue factory licence for the ongoing project of Panna Cement Industries Limited, Gopalpur, Cement Terminal Project. 

During searches, Rs 68.30 lakh deposited in banks, a flat in Chandrasekharpur worth Rs 26.62 lakh, household articles worth over Rs 8.21 lakh, investment in insurance policies to the tune of Rs 3.71 lakh, Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 2.82 lakh, three plots in Bhubaneswar worth over Rs 2.21 lakh and two vehicles were detected by the Vigilance officials. “Sethi’s total assets amount to Rs 1,15,83,667. Further investigation regarding his assets is in progress,” a Vigilance officer said. Sethi was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody till September 7. 

