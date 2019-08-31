Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mock counter-terror drill at Bhubaneshwar mall

A multi-agency counter-terror mock drill was conducted at Esplanade One mall in Rasulgarh here on Friday morning.

The mock drill in progress at Esplanade One mall in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A multi-agency counter-terror mock drill was conducted at Esplanade One mall in Rasulgarh here on Friday morning.

The half-an-hour drill was carried out by teams of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Fire Service, Civil Defence and Commissionerate Police.

The scenario of the drill was a bomb explosion and personnel of all the agencies practised with coordinated efforts. “There is always a possibility that anti-nationals might carry out subversive activities at public places. All the agencies are prepared to tackle any emergency situation,” said an officer of NDRF.
Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the exercise was a routine process and such drills will be conducted every month at different places in the Capital.

The staff of the mall were also trained on ways to handle an emergency, including a terrorist attack. The objective of the mock drill was to train the mall staff to deal with any eventuality related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat in future, said Esplanade Mall officials.

