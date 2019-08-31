Pangolin rescued, shifted to zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Officials of Athagarh Forest Division on Friday rescued a pangolin from a house at Kharod village near Talachandragiri Reserve Forest under Badamba Range.

The critically endangered mammal was later shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sasmita Lenka said the pangolin had strayed into the village from the nearby forest. On being informed by villagers, field officials immediately rescued it. The DFO said the pangolin, one of the Schedule 1 animals, is a critically endangered species trafficked widely for scales. Keeping this in view, it was handed over to Nandankanan authorities, she said.

Nandankanan officials said the mammal will be kept at the Pangolin breeding centre of the zoo. Currently, the zoo has 19 pangolins.