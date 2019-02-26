Bhubaneswar Police to take up Bomikhal flyover flaw with Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following severe criticism from various quarters over the faulty design of newly opened Bomikhal flyover, the Commissionerate Police is all set to take up the issue with the State Government. Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu recently made an inspection of the flyover.

The police officers are of the opinion that the unidirectional flyover will not be of much help in reducing traffic congestion as the flow of vehicles is much more from Rasulgarh to Kalpana Square and vice-versa compared to Saheed Nagar-Rasulgarh route. “The flyover will not be handy in case the service road connecting Rasulgarh to Bomikhal is shut down for some reason. We will take up the matter with the Works Department and put forward a suggestion to break the divider at the starting point of the flyover from Rasulgarh side and construct a circle at its intersection which will allow commuters to travel from Rasulgarh to Bomikhal,” a senior police officer told The Express.

The three-way flyover connects people from Bomikhal to Saheed Nagar and Rasulgarh. Only the commuters coming from Bomikhal to Rasulgarh and Saheed Nagar to Rasulgarh can use the flyover.

However, the commuters are using the unidirectional bridge from Rasulgarh as a bidirectional one in a bid to take a short-cut to reach Saheed Nagar. Similarly, commuters from Saheed Nagar are driving on the wrong side to reach Bomikhal.

While bidirectional driving on a unidirectional flyover has led to chaos on the flyover, lack of traffic management on the bridge has worsened the situation.