Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens five high performance centres of sports

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high performance centres at Kalinga Stadium here. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Today is a historic day for Odisha sports as the top professionals, corporates and the State Government have joined hands to take sports to next level. I am sure that these centres of excellence will not only benefit the State but the entire country.”

High performance centres on badminton supported by Dalmia Bharat and Pullela Gopichand, weightlifting by Tenvic Sports and KJS Ahluwalia Group, football by JSW Sports Bengaluru FC, athletics by Reliance Foundation and centre of excellence in sports management by Xavier Emlyon Business School and KJS Ahluwalia Group were inaugurated.

“The way Odisha Government has been showing interest and involvement in sports has set an example for other states to follow. We are going to construct an indoor hall with one-lakh square feet built up area where 10 badminton courts, gymnasium, cafeteria and fitness centre will come up,” said Gopichand.

Now only one Odia shuttler Rutuparna Panda has proved her merit to compete in the international arena. Day is not far, when more such players will be produced from this centre, he added.

Founder of Tenvic Sports Anil Kumble said, “We have already started our grassroots level activities in the State. Our Iranian coach recently shortlisted 25 lifters from Bhubaneswar and Berhampur to join the high performance centre. In future, we will identify 25 more lifters to join here.”

The Chief Minister also unveiled an international standard climbing wall and felicitated 162 international, national and Khelo India medal winners with cash awards. While Pramoda Bhagat of para badminton bagged Rs 70 lakh, Jayanti Behera from para athletics received Rs 60 lakh and Prachurya Kumar Pradhan and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, both blind chess players, got Rs 20 lakh each.Sports and Youth Services secretary Vishal Kumar Dev was also present.