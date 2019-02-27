Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation cell to promote investment in city

The cell will also extend support to budding entrepreneurs and start-ups in the City. It will be headed by BMC Commissioner and have three designated senior officers.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Muncipal Corporation

A view of Bhubaneswar Muncipal Corporation. (EPS| Shamim Qureshi)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday formed a cell to improve the investment climate of the State Capital and make it a competitive and attractive investment destination.

The Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell will work closely with Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) besides other State agencies and Government departments to promote ease of doing business in the Smart City and provide hand-holding and liaisoning support to investors. 

The cell will also extend support to budding entrepreneurs and start-ups in the City. It will be headed by BMC Commissioner and have three designated senior officers.

Additional Commissioner Suratha Chandra Mallick will act as the nodal officer for investment promotion while Deputy Commissioners Srimanta Mishra and Prabir Khilar will be nodal officers for investors’ facilitation and ease of doing business respectively.

Mishra said the project management unit of the BMC will provide support to the cell. Formation of the cell holds significance in view of the growing urban infrastructure and services in the Capital which in turn has helped attract investors to the City, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Bhubaneswar investments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp