Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation cell to promote investment in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday formed a cell to improve the investment climate of the State Capital and make it a competitive and attractive investment destination.

The Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell will work closely with Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) besides other State agencies and Government departments to promote ease of doing business in the Smart City and provide hand-holding and liaisoning support to investors.

The cell will also extend support to budding entrepreneurs and start-ups in the City. It will be headed by BMC Commissioner and have three designated senior officers.

Additional Commissioner Suratha Chandra Mallick will act as the nodal officer for investment promotion while Deputy Commissioners Srimanta Mishra and Prabir Khilar will be nodal officers for investors’ facilitation and ease of doing business respectively.

Mishra said the project management unit of the BMC will provide support to the cell. Formation of the cell holds significance in view of the growing urban infrastructure and services in the Capital which in turn has helped attract investors to the City, he added.