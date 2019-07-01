CPI national secretary D Raja pitches for united Left, blames BJP for threatening rivals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja on Sunday made a strong pitch for reunification of left parties to take on right-wing forces which are posing a grave threat to the country’s integrity and secular fabric.

“The Communists coming under one umbrella has become a historic necessity to fight reactionary elements. The reunification of communist movement, reworking of strategies and re-energising activities are the call of the day,” Raja told media persons here.

The senior CPI leader said the Left unity is the compulsion of the present situation.

Without the left playing a decisive role, a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress with a programme of its own will not emerge.

That is the objective reality and in order to offset the politics of communalism, bringing the communists together is important, he said.

Noting that the CPI is very much engaged on the issue with other left forces, Raja said the matter will be given a further push when the party’s national council will meet in New Delhi on July 21.

Raja, who was here to attend a two-day meeting of the CPI’s state council, accused the BJP of ‘forcing’ regional parties to toe their line.

The BJP was deliberately using Central probe agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate against rival parties to achieve this goal.

He said the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been compelled to support the saffron party as was evident during the by-polls to Rajya Sabha.

“What is the justification of BJD extending support to BJP? It is out of fear as the saffron party won more seats in 2019 elections. The two parties were helping each other during the elections and are doing it even after the polls,” he remarked.

Responding to a query, the CPI leader said he failed to understand the ‘constructive cooperation’ of BJD with the Centre.

“Will Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik explain what kind of relation he shared with the Centre before the General Elections? Was it destructive in nature?” he wondered.

Raja strongly opposed the ‘one nation, one election’ idea of the BJP and dubbed it ‘unconstitutional’.

Countering Raja’s charge, BJP State vice-president Samir Mohanty said the people of India have rejected the Left parties as they have become increasingly irrelevant in the present context.