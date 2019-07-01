Water-logging woes revisit Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Exposing the shoddy monsoon preparedness of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), an hour-long spell of rain on Sunday evening inundated several parts of the city causing untold hardships to the citizens.

Like last year, the service road along NH-16 in front of Iskcon temple once again bore the brunt of monsoon rains as the entire area was flooded.

The entire stretch of the road was inundated by storm water causing a massive traffic jam in the area. Unable to navigate in the knee-deep water, four-wheelers and auto rickshaws were seen stranded in the middle of the flooded road.

Locals said though BMC carried out an eviction drive along the road after water-logging last year, the drainage channels to carry stormwater were neither expanded nor cleared.

Several other places including Cuttack-Puri road near Laxmi Sagar, Bomikhal, the road in front of Esplanade mall at Rasulgarh, Rupali square and Vani Vihar also faced heavy water-logging.

Parts of the newly-constructed Bomikhal flyover were also flooded after the rains. Following the downpour, normal life went for a toss as citizens grappled with water-logging woes.

While urban flooding and water-logging menace has become a yearly event in the city, the civic authorities have failed to provide any respite from the monsoon misery.

In a series of report published earlier this month, TNIE had predicted another flood disaster in Bhubaneswar during the monsoon due to the failure of civic authorities to desilt storm water channels and clear encroachments over drains.

But, no substantial measures were taken to address the concerns.

However, BMC officials claimed that the water-logging situation was under control.

“We have alerted our zonal officers to keep an eye on vulnerable and low-lying areas prone to water-logging. Pumps sets have also been positioned in areas where water-logging is frequent during monsoon,” said BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick.