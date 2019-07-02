Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors successfully remove needle from nursing student's chest

PHULBANI: Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, successfully removed a needle which was left in the chest of a nursing student by a surgeon at Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). 

The patient, Sujata Mallick of Masripada village under Phringia block, is an ANM student of Government Nursing College at Phulbani.

About six months back, she had complained of pain in the chest and on diagnosis it was found that she had a tumour. 

ALSO READ: AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs pact for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

A tumour removal surgery was conducted by a doctor at District Headquarters Hospital here in January but the pain did not subside.

Tests revealed a broken needle lodged in the chest. The needle was left behind during the surgery.

An attempt was then made by the doctor to retrieve the needle but failed.

She was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur where she was put on a three-month wait list for the surgery.

But she could not return to Berhampur for further treatment due to poor financial condition.

On learning about the incident, Chief District Medical Officer and district administration decided to send Sujata to AIIMS for surgery and bear the expenses.

