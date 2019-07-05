Cuttack Municipal Corporation facilitates continuous dumping in Mahanadi bed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on keeping Mahanadi free from waste, dumping of garbage and construction debris on the river bed continues unabated with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) playing the facilitator.

As the civic body has intensified drain desilting and cleaning operations on account of monsoon, the excavated silt and garbage from the drains are being openly dumped on the Mahanadi river bed despite the prohibition. Tractor-loads of waste are being disposed along the stretch from Gada Gadeswar temple to Seashore Ghat in full public view as the CMC and the district administration have turned blind to the contempt of NGT.

After the NGT asked the district administration in 2017 to keep Mahanadi and Kathajodi free from waste, the then Collector had asked CMC authorities to ensure that no garbage is thrown into the two rivers. The district administration had also erected barricades on the banks of Mahanadi to restrict the entry of tractors and trucks. Two squads were also formed to keep a tab on the erring truck drivers and individuals.

While the squads were authorised to impose fines on violators, the Executive Engineers of Mahanadi North and South Irrigation Divisions were asked to file complaints against the errant individuals and institutions engaged in dumping garbage in the river.

However, a few months after the restrictions were imposed, the fences were demolished and the dumping process resumed. So far, not a single complaint has been filed. While CMC Commissioner Ananya Das was not available for comment despite repeated calls, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said he would look into the matter.