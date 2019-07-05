Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack Municipal Corporation facilitates continuous dumping in Mahanadi bed

Despite the NGT order on keeping Mahanadi free from waste, excavated silt and garbage from drain desilting projects are being openly dumped.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor dumps silt lifted from drains on Mahanadi river bed

A tractor dumps silt lifted from drains on Mahanadi river bed | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on keeping Mahanadi free from waste, dumping of garbage and construction debris on the river bed continues unabated with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) playing the facilitator.

As the civic body has intensified drain desilting and cleaning operations on account of monsoon, the excavated silt and garbage from the drains are being openly dumped on the Mahanadi river bed despite the prohibition. Tractor-loads of waste are being disposed along the stretch from Gada Gadeswar temple to Seashore Ghat in full public view as the CMC and the district administration have turned blind to the contempt of NGT.

After the NGT asked the district administration in 2017 to keep Mahanadi and Kathajodi free from waste, the then Collector had asked CMC authorities to ensure that no garbage is thrown into the two rivers. The district administration had also erected barricades on the banks of Mahanadi to restrict the entry of tractors and trucks. Two squads were also formed to keep a tab on the erring truck drivers and individuals. 

While the squads were authorised to impose fines on violators, the Executive Engineers of Mahanadi North and South Irrigation Divisions were asked to file complaints against the errant individuals and institutions engaged in dumping garbage in the river.

However, a few months after the restrictions were imposed, the fences were demolished and the dumping process resumed. So far, not a single complaint has been filed. While CMC Commissioner Ananya Das was not available for comment despite repeated calls, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said he would look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation National Green Tribunal Mahanadi waste dumping Cuttack waste management Mahanadi river waste
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp