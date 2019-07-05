Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Misbehave slur on Bhubaneswar police

A professor alleged that even after showing all documents of his vehicle, patrolling officers harassed and hurled verbal abuses at him and his friends.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:32 AM

Police negligence

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If you thought night patrols and checks by Bhubaneswar Police make law-abiding denizens feel secure, an assistant professor of the City had a contrasting experience with Khandagiri Police.

He was on his way to AIIMS along with two of his friends when a patrol team intercepted them and an ASI asked for original documents of the vehicle. He alleged that even after showing all the documents, the policeman harassed and hurled verbal abuses at them.

The professor said when he asked the police officer why was he hurling abuses, he dragged him out of the car and started thrashing him.

Taking to social media, the teacher said, “They stopped our car and asked us to show all the original documents along with the driving license. The police officer who asked me to show the documents was heavily drunk.” The checking was being done by Khandagiri police near Aiginia over-bridge.

He also alleged that senior officers witnessed the entire incident silently and when he and his friends approached them, they behaved as if they had not noticed anything. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police confirmed that checking was being conducted in the area but refuted the allegations that the officers misbehaved with the trio.

“During the checking, police asked the trio to open the trunk of the car and they expressed reluctance to do so. An argument then broke out between them and an ASI, following which Khandagiri IIC intervened and allowed them to leave after verifying their documents,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. He added that the ASI concerned was also not under the influence of alcohol as claimed by the social media user.

