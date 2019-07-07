Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Aparajita seeks five acres land in Bhubaneswar for IIFT

A rapid growth in seafood exports from Odisha has also seen companies setting up shop in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 07th July 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

fish market

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who urged the Centre to set up an Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in the Capital, has requested Odisha Government to pitch in with support. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, she proposed that the State Government could provide five-acre land in the city and Rs 5 crore towards infrastructure support for the implementation of the project.

On July 3, Sarangi had met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and stated that Bhubaneswar is emerging as a cosmopolitan city in the eastern coast as it is headquarters to many leading PSUs, including Mahanadi Coalfields and Nalco. The city has also seen the presence of IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, TechMahindra and Mindtree. 

A rapid growth in seafood exports from Odisha has also seen companies setting up shop in the city.
The first-time MP pointed out that though Bhubaneswar has made its mark as an academic hub with the establishment of many universities and institutes of national repute, absence of an academic institution focusing on issues of foreign trade, export and import and trade laws in the city has created a vacuum in supporting the export initiative from Odisha.

Establishment of an IIFT in Bhubaneswar will also be in conformation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the growth of eastern India, she said. The Member of Parliament also sought support from the State Government for the project. “There are many States which have offered land free of cost and extended infrastructure support for the establishment of IIFT,” Sarangi stated in her letter to Naveen and urged him to issue necessary instructions for identification of five-acre land in Bhubaneswar and Rs 5 crores as infrastructure support for immediate implementation of the project.

“IIFT has established itself as a prestigious institution in areas of foreign trade, export and import and trade-related laws. Its presence in the Capital is bound to give a fillip to export initiatives from the State and open up additional employment opportunities for young students from the State,” she pointed out in the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik Bhubaneswar seafood industry
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp