Patnagarh MLA Meher given bail

BHUBANESWAR: Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, who was arrested for forcing a government official Jaykant Sabar, to do sit-ups over poor construction of road, was granted conditional bail by a court here on Saturday.The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge (III) Court, designated as special court to deal with cases involving MLAs and MPs, on two sureties of `25,000 each.

The MLA had appeared before the court here on Monday and was sent to Special Jharpada Jail here after his bail plea hearing was deferred to July 5. The court has directed the MLA to cooperate with the investigation and not to make any attempt to influence the witnesses.

Patnagarh police arrested the MLA on June 24 on the basis of the complaint lodged by Sabar's wife Prabina Rajhans. A case against him was registered under different Sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.