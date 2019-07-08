Bhubaneswar Development Authority to take over city's amusement park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a belated move, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to take over its amusement park BDA City Centre currently managed by a private firm.



“Nicco Park, known as BDA City Centre, will be fully managed by @BDA_BBSR from now on. The park, which was completely damaged in cyclone Fani, will be ready for visitors soon. Work being undertaken on a war footing,” said a tweet of BDA on Saturday.

The amusement park, the first in the State, was set up by BDA and Nicco Group along the City’s largest natural drain at Sachivalay Marg in December 1998. Spreading across 24 acres of land, it was a major crowd puller during its initial days. However, the park lost its sheen over a period of time due to lack of maintenance.

In 2007, the Nicco Group pulled out of the venture and Sun Tech City Private Limited was chosen as a partner. The project was renamed BDA City Centre. However, the second firm also failed to ensure its proper upkeeping.

The centre had a boating facility, a haunting house, musical fountain, a cinematrix hall and 12 different rides for both children and adults. However, most of the rides and recreational facilities are now lying defunct due to lack of care.

The park also sustained damages in cyclone Fani on May 3. BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary said a proposal has already been sent to the Housing and Urban Development department for its takeover. “It will be finalised at a governing body meeting soon,” he added.