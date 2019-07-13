Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar police arrest five for planning dacoity

On receiving information that a group of armed miscreants had assembled near Basisthanagar on Thursday night, Lingaraj police conducted a raid and nabbed the five anti-socials.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday night arrested five persons for planning to commit dacoity in Nageswar Tangi area here. The accused are Jagannath Pradhan , Saroj Kumar Patra, Akshaya Mallia, Naresh Behera and Purna Bhoi. 

On receiving information that a group of armed miscreants had assembled near Basisthanagar on Thursday night, Lingaraj police conducted a raid and nabbed the five anti-socials from the spot. 

“The accused were planned to commit dacoity and sharp weapons were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and all the five accused were produced in court on Friday,” said Lingaraj IIC Sarat Chandra Patra.

Police said the five miscreants have criminal antecedents and were also involved in drugs trade. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha police Odisha crimes Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar crimes
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp