Bhubaneswar police arrest five for planning dacoity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday night arrested five persons for planning to commit dacoity in Nageswar Tangi area here. The accused are Jagannath Pradhan , Saroj Kumar Patra, Akshaya Mallia, Naresh Behera and Purna Bhoi.



On receiving information that a group of armed miscreants had assembled near Basisthanagar on Thursday night, Lingaraj police conducted a raid and nabbed the five anti-socials from the spot.

“The accused were planned to commit dacoity and sharp weapons were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and all the five accused were produced in court on Friday,” said Lingaraj IIC Sarat Chandra Patra.



Police said the five miscreants have criminal antecedents and were also involved in drugs trade.