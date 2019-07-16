Bhubaneswar's World Skill Centre faces fund crunch

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lack of adequate provision in the Budget has pushed World Skill Centre (WSC) operationalisation plan by at least a year.

The state government, which had planned to run the global skill centre from early 2019, has shifted it to 2020.

With a vision to impart advanced skill training to working population of the State and promote ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ as a global brand, the state government in August 2018 had decided to set up World Skill Centre at investment of Rs 1342.2 crore by 2019.

Accordingly it was decided to invest Rs 748.20 crore and take Rs 594 crore loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to execute the project and an MoU was signed between the two in December 2018.

However, the government in its Budget this year has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the project which an official from the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said is ‘insufficient to make the skill centre operational from this year.’

Touted to be India’s first and one-of-its-kind skill centre, WSC has been planned to come up at newly-constructed 18 storey building constructed by IDCO at Mancheswar.

Sources said Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) will take the entire building into its possession to run the centre.

But, inadequate funds has delayed the acquisition process.

This apart, the state-of-the-art glass and steel facility, spanning 5 lakh sq ft including a helipad, where WSC will function has also faced partial damage in cyclone Fani and restoration work has not been completed yet, sources added.

The Standing Committee of SDTE Department has also raised concern over ‘Rs 100 crore Budget provision for WSC in this year’s Budget” and stated that the amount cannot ensure operationalisation of the project in the current year. The Committee suggested enhancement of budget provision to Rs 400 crore for early implementation of the project.

OSDA CEO Rashmita Panda said the proposed WSC will be operational from mid-2020 and the advanced skill training courses will be rolled out in a phased manner.

The advanced skill centre aims to improve quality of state’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes by making them relevant to industry and demand driven.

The state government has decided to engage the Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, to support Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in operationalising the centre.

The hurdles notwithstanding, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated the state’s commitment to making the youth industry-ready through its skills centre.

In his tweet Naveen stated “Our focused attention has already transformed #SkilledInOdisha as an iconic global brand. On #WorldYouthSkillsDay, reiterate commitment to continue the momentum to build a robust skill ecosystem to nurture #Odisha’s youths for the world.”