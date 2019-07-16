Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's World Skill Centre faces fund crunch

The state government, which had planned to run the global skill centre from early 2019, has shifted it to 2020.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The new building in Mancheswar from the World Skills Centre will function

The new building in Mancheswar from the World Skills Centre will function

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lack of adequate provision in the Budget has pushed World Skill Centre (WSC) operationalisation plan by at least a year.

The state government, which had planned to run the global skill centre from early 2019, has shifted it to 2020.

With a vision to impart advanced skill training to working population of the State and promote ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ as a global brand, the state government in August 2018 had decided to set up World Skill Centre at investment of Rs 1342.2 crore by 2019.

Accordingly it was decided to invest Rs 748.20 crore and take Rs 594 crore loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to execute the project and an MoU was signed between the two in December 2018.

However, the government in its Budget this year has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the project which an official from the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said is ‘insufficient to make the skill centre operational from this year.’

Touted to be India’s first and one-of-its-kind skill centre, WSC has been planned to come up at newly-constructed 18 storey building constructed by IDCO at Mancheswar.

Sources said Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) will take the entire building into its possession to run the centre.

But, inadequate funds has delayed the acquisition process.

This apart, the state-of-the-art glass and steel facility, spanning 5 lakh sq ft including a helipad, where WSC will function has also faced partial damage in cyclone Fani and restoration work has not been completed yet, sources added.

The Standing Committee of SDTE Department has also raised concern over ‘Rs 100 crore Budget provision for WSC in this year’s Budget” and stated that the amount cannot ensure operationalisation of the project in the current year. The Committee suggested enhancement of budget provision to Rs 400 crore for early implementation of the project.

OSDA CEO Rashmita Panda said the proposed WSC will be operational from mid-2020 and the advanced skill training courses will be rolled out in a phased manner.

The advanced skill centre aims to improve quality of state’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes by making them relevant to industry and demand driven.

The state government has decided to engage the Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, to support Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in operationalising the centre.

The hurdles notwithstanding, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated the state’s commitment to making the youth industry-ready through its skills centre.

In his tweet Naveen stated “Our focused attention has already transformed #SkilledInOdisha as an iconic global brand. On #WorldYouthSkillsDay, reiterate commitment to continue the momentum to build a robust skill ecosystem to nurture #Odisha’s youths for the world.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar World Skill Centre Bhubaneswar World Skill Centre
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp