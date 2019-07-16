Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Independent media, pillar of democracy, says TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla at 5th Foundation Day of Kalinga TV

Chawla thanked founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta for promoting sprinter Dutee Chand who won India the first gold medal in world university games.

Prabhu Chawla addressing the gathering at the event on Sunday.

Prabhu Chawla addressing the gathering at the event on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Media is under pressure because of its economic condition and people are responsible for it as role of media and democracy is changing as per the requirement of society, said Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla on Sunday.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Media in Democracy’ at the 5th Foundation Day of Kalinga TV here, Chawla said media is being blamed because it is dependent on people whom it is supposed to expose or keep in check.

“Media houses are dependent on government or corporate houses. They will suffer if advertisements are stopped. Dependence on revenue also hampers the editorial freedom. If media has failed to play its role in democracy, it is because of people who are not willing to pay for news,” he said.

Recalling how promoter of a leading media house was once insisting his editor that advertisement is news and rest is publicity, Chawla said commercialisation of media is a threat to democracy as valuation of an organisation is becoming important but not its values.

“Media can discharge its responsibility if it is independent. Media is blamed if there is no accountability. Threat to democracy comes from weakening of institutions like legislature, judiciary and media. More than 80 per cent of media are doing their jobs well but these are mostly from the print,” he observed.

Training guns on electronic media, the veteran journalist said in news channels, anchors/reporters try to check panelists who speak against the power instead of questioning the government.

“Now-a-days, newsmen have become newsier and people discuss about the anchors, not the news. News is not the point of discussion anymore but anchors who shout more. Newsmen should not become news. They do not represent media, they represent themselves,” he said.

Expressing concern over the crumbling judiciary, executives and legislatures, Chawla said democracy is hanging without the pillars.

“Today, executives means Prime Minister and his Cabinet or Chief Minister and his Cabinet. How can the legislature keep a check on executives when the former is the follower of its leaders?” he wondered.

Chawla said when people start losing faith in democracy, media has to take up the causes. It is because of media. democracy survives, he added.

While Minister for Water Resources and I&PR Raghunandan Das opined that the contribution of media in strengthening democracy cannot be ruled out, Congress leader Narasingh Mishra said media has to be impartial and bold for a thriving democracy.

