Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ceases cesspool vehicle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday seized a cesspool vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the owner for not adhering to the newly implemented Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) Regulations, 2018 in the Capital.

The owner was penalised for not disposing faecal sludge and sewage properly as the vehicle was emptying it near a public place at Gadakana.

The vehicle was immediately seized and taken to nearby Chandrasekharpur Police Station, a BMC official said.

“We will take legal steps to deal with septage vehicle owners who violate the norms to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the city,’’ said BMC Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Srimanta Kumar Mishra.