Odisha Assembly adjourned thrice over High Court bench demand

BHUBANESWAR: The demand of Congress for a permanent bench of Odisha High Court in Western Odisha rocked the Assembly forcing Speaker SN Patro to adjourn the House thrice.

Even as members of Balangir Bar Association and Joint Action Committee held a rally in front the Assembly demanding a permanent HC bench in their district, the Assembly witnessed pandemonium over the same issue.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra said people are denied justice as the lawyers in Western Odisha and in other parts of the state are on strike demanding setting up of permanent bench of Odisha High Court in their respective areas.

Seeking clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the delay in placing the report of Justice CR Pal Commission in the Assembly, Mishra said the Commission which was set up to identify a suitable location for the permanent bench had submitted its report six years ago.

Demanding early decision on a suitable place for the HC bench on the basis of Jaswant Singh Committee report, he urged the Speaker to give a ruling directing either the Chief Minister or the Law Minister to discuss the issue with the agitating lawyers.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said Jeypore in Koraput district will be the ideal location for the HC bench, Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja batted for Balangir.

Congress members led by Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings. Unable to run the House, Speaker adjourned it till 3 pm.