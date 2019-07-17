Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha MLAs voice concern over poor quality road work

Not satisfied with the quality of roads being constructed under PMGSY and MNREGA schemes, members including those from treasury benches demanded action against agencies executing the road works.

For representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines expressed displeasure over poor quality of construction and maintenance of roads under Pradhan Matri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the flagship rural connectivity programme.

Sensing mood of the House, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro in a ruling directed Rural Development Minister Sushanta Singh to take note of the concern of members and address the issue forthwith. The Speaker also requested members to submit written complaints of the poor road works in their constituencies to the Minister within a week.

To a question of Congress member Suresh Kumar Routray, the Rural Development Minister said the department has been taking action against defaulting contractors as and when complaints were brought to its notice. Meanwhile, Rs 1.71 crore has been recovered from the performance security deposit of the contractors who were found negligent in taking proper care of the roads they have constructed.

The Minister said a three-tier inspection system is in place for quality check of roads constructed under PMGSY.

After regular inspection by engineers of RD department, the quality of materials used in the roads were checked by a quality monitoring team (SQM) followed by experts of National Rural Road Development Agency (NRRDA).

While Routray complained that many of the roads constructed in Jatni constituency are in bad shape due to use of poor quality materials, his party colleague Santosh Singh Saluja said low quality bitumen procured from Vizag and Raipur are used for blacktopping.

Ruling BJD member and former minister Pradip Maharathy said a large number of roads in his constituency, foundation stone for which were laid long back, are yet to be take up for construction.

The Minister said 55,063.44 km of rural roads have been constructed under PMGSY since 2000 when the Central scheme was launched. The state, which is recognised as one of the best performer in construction of rural road, has converted 22,318 km of rural roads to pucca roads in the last five years.

