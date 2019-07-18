Bhubaneswar's 'Mo Bus' crew return valuables to passenger

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a show of exemplary honesty, a conductor and driver of ‘Mo Bus’ returned the purse to a lady passenger who had left it in the bus.

Mo Bus driver Bulu Pradhan and conductor Jibanjyoti Rout were later felicitated by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that manages the ‘Mo Bus’ public transport service in the city.

CRUT officials said Sujata Nayak, a teacher of BJEM School in the city, who was travelling in the Mo Bus on Tuesday had left her purse containing gold ornaments, cash and bank debit card in the bus.

Bulu and Jibanjyoti found the purse and returned it to their higher authority at the respective bus depot.

The purse was later handed over to authorities at CRUT Office who, after verifying the details, informed Nayak to their office on Wednesday and returned the purse with the valuables.

Returning the purse to Nayak, CRUT MD Arun Bothra appreciated the honesty of Bulu and Jibanjyoti. He also felicitated the two for their good Samaritan work.

Meanwhile, Nayak thanked the Mo Bus crew and CRUT officials and appealed people to travel in ‘Mo Bus’ for their safety and security.

This is the second time Mo Bus crew have shown their sincerity and honesty. A driver had also been felicitated by CRUT last month for returning a bag containing cash of `49,500 of a passenger.