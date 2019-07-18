Completion of sewerage system in Bhubaneswar to take time, says Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under fire for clogged drains and dug up roads for construction of sewerage system, the state government admitted that the integrated sewerage system in Bhubaneswar will take at least one more year to be completed in around 75 per cent localities.

Replying to a starred question by MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday told the Assembly that six projects have been taken up for construction of 417 km of sewerage system at an approved cost of Rs 1340.23 crore.

“To prevent pollution in Gangua, Kuakhai and Daya rivers caused due to discharge of untreated waste water from the city, the Integrated Sewerage System is being implemented by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board,” he said.

While the City has been divided into six Sewerage Districts (SDs), the sewerage network and sewage pumping station (SPS) along with sewage treatment plant (STP) in Sewerage District I to IV are being constructed at a cost of Rs 665.29 crore received from 12th Finance Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and State Government.

The sewer work for 254 km in SD-VI is being executed at a cost of Rs 586 crore funded by JICA.

Since SD-V is sparsely populated and land for the system will be alienated or acquired, the project will be taken up later, the Minister said.

Of proposed 25.5 km of sewer network, five SPSs and one STP in SD-I, 8.6 km of network has been completed while three SPSs and the lone STP are under construction.

Similarly, of 27.18 km of network, 14 SPSs one STP in SD-II, 6.98 km network has been completed and nine SPSs and the treatment plan are under progress.