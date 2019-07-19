Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Air hostess Madhu debuts as Commonwealth TT umpire

She also praised Odisha government for its earnest efforts to make this tournament a grand success.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Air hostess Madhu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: “Dream high and push yourself with passion, willpower and dedication to reach new heights in life”, goes the adage.

It holds true for air hostess and former national table tennis player Madhu Pandey Bhandare, who has made her debut as international umpire in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Madhu started playing table tennis since 2007 and has participated in national tournaments in different categories.

She is also known for her finesse in the sport as a representative of the services team of Indian Airlines.

“I am working with Indian Airlines as a cabin supervisor and move around the globe. But when I recount my career in sports, I realise the desire to go back to playing table tennis and relive my childhood passion. Hence, I started my second innings as umpire,” said Madhu.

“I had already officiated many national tournaments before getting the opportunity to be a part of the international event in Cuttack.

"I had supervised matches of Sharath Kamal, Archana G Kamath and many young players who are in the Indian squad now. Being an official is a different ball game. One must be hardworking, strong and confident to become an international umpire.

"As I belong to a family with an Army background, I got the opportunity to move across the country and learn different cultures and languages. That adds an extra feather in my sporting hat,” she added.

“The hospitality and environment is great and makes Odisha stand out with regard to hosting tournaments,” she added.

