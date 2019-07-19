Bhubaneswar's BJB tops in Plus III cut off list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Thursday published first cut-off list for admission into Honours subjects in Plus III streams.

As per the list, BJB Autonomous College in the capital remains the first choice of students in all the three streams of Arts, Commerce and Science.

The college has highest cut-off mark of 93.5 per cent in Mathematics Honours, 92.67 per cent in Physics, 90.8 per cent in Chemistry and 87.67 per cent in Statistics in Physical Science stream.

It also has the highest cut off mark of 91.5 per cent in Zoology and 88 per cent in Botany in Biological Science stream.

In Arts stream, BJB has the highest cut-off marks in 12 Honours subjects which include Geography (89 per cent), Economics (85 per cent), English (83.67 per cent), Political Science (83.5 per cent), Sociology (80.5 per cent), Psychology (78.6 per cent) and Anthropology (76.5 per cent).

The college also recorded the highest cut-off mark of 85.83 per cent in Commerce stream.

In Self-Finance stream, BJB has again topped with a cut-off mark of 82.4 per cent in Computer Science, 82 per cent in Bio-Technology and 79 per cent in Microbiology.

A total of 2,10,446 students have applied for admission in 1047 degree colleges in the State for 2019-20 academic session.

However, the department has selected around 1.88 lakh students for the first phase admission.

Admission to various subjects in Plus III streams in the first phase will be held between July 19 and 23.