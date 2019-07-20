Bhubaneswar's Mother's Public School celebrates 'Glory 2019'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its first-ever graduation ceremony, Mother’s Public School felicitated toppers and celebrated graduation of 520 students of Science, Commerce and Humanities streams.

The event - ‘Glory 2019’ - was organised on the school’s premises on Wednesday.

About 161 students who scored 90 per cent and above in the 12th Board and students qualifying IIT JEE, medical and law entrance examinations and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholars were felicitated during the event.

The students wearing graduation robes and caps were presented with graduating scrolls by the school’s Principal, Poly.

In her speech, the Principal thanked her students and staff and credited them for the position the school holds today.

The event which saw a jubilant and enthusiastic crowd ended with a vote of thanks by academic supervisor, Sonie Rath.