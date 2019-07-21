Home Cities Bhubaneswar

EeVee India launches electronic two-wheelers in Bhubaneswar

The firm has started work to set up an integrated plant of electric two-wheelers at Badachana in Jajpur district having an initial capacity to manufacture 2.5 lakh vehicles per year. 

Smart electronic bikes by EeVee India

Smart electronic bikes by EeVee India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Centre asked states to help give electric vehicles a push, EeVee India on Saturday launched four models of electric two-wheelers in the state capital. 

The four models are Xeniaa, 4U, Your and Wind. Once the electric two-wheeler is fully charged, it can run up to 80 km.

“EeVee India is part of Bharat’s Group and it began with the vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for a safer and better tomorrow. Over two years, Rs 200 crore will be spent on the project,” EeVee’s Director Harsh Vardhan Didwania said. 

