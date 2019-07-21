Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Marathon for clean, green Bhubaneswar

Published: 21st July 2019 02:42 AM

Swachhata Marathon organised by Jan Shikshan Sansthan in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Swachhata Marathon was organised by Jan Shikshan Sansthan, which functions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the capital.

Several students participated in the event organised as part of Swachhata Pakhwada. The organisers said the marathon was an effort to spread awareness on the importance of clean and green environment.

The organisers also asked the students to contribute towards a swachh society.

Swachhata Pakhwada started in April 2016 with focus on the issues and practices of Swachhata by engaging government of India Ministries and Departments.

This year, Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from July 16 to 31.

Bhubaneswar Swachhata Marathon Jan Shikshan Sansthan
