PPEO focuses on access to energy

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India’s flagship programme Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) achieved huge number of household connections with improved lightning leading to improved education and safety outcomes, the programme delivery was poorly organised, finds a recent study.

The Poor People’s Energy Outlook - 2018 (PPEO 2018) released here on Saturday revealed the delays in implementation of the scheme were frequent and quality was compromised besides cost overruns and negligence in operations and maintenance.

PPEO 2018 brought out by Practical Action, a development charity organisation, with support from the UK Department for International Development focuses on the study conducted in Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, South Africa, India and Peru.

Six case study programmes across the clean cooking, off-grid electricity and last-mile grid extension sectors, analysing actions taken around policy, finance, supply and demand and outcomes in terms of scale and inclusivity were in focus during the study.

In India, the organisation took Odisha for the case study under grid extension. The team investigated RGGVY, which was first such programme in the country to prioritise electricity for households below poverty line.

As per the report, 28,65,036 households were served between 2005 and 2015 and 53.4 per cent population reached in terms of scale and inclusivity under RGGVY.

There were significant gaps in supply and finance in most cases and funds for the scheme’s off-grid component were slow to be allocated and released, the survey found.

Programme Coordinator - India Programmes of Practical Action Birupakshya Dixit said striking a balance between achieving energy access at scale and reaching the ‘last mile’ must be ardently pursued if the sustainable development goal is to be achieved.

“The PPEO 2018 explores the planning and delivery models that integrate grid, off-grid and clean cooking solutions,” he added.

Releasing the report Vice-Chancellor of OUAT Pawan Kumar Agrawal spoke about the importance of cultivating human perspective into planning rather than just structural perspective to it.

Consultant Energy and Director of Practical Action Foundation-India, Sanjit Kumar Behera suggested further investment in decentralised energy access and focus on strategies to reach women, the poorest and the most remote communities.

Regional Director of Practical Action South Asia Achyut Luitel and Head CSR (Odisha), Tata Steel Ambika Prasad Nanda also spoke.