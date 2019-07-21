Home Cities Bhubaneswar

PPEO focuses on access to energy

As per the report, 28,65,036 households were served between 2005 and 2015 and 53.4 per cent population reached in terms of scale and inclusivity under RGGVY.

Published: 21st July 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-Chancellor of OUAT Pawan Kumar Agrawal releasing the PPEO 2018 report along with others on Saturday

Vice-Chancellor of OUAT Pawan Kumar Agrawal releasing the PPEO 2018 report along with others on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India’s flagship programme Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) achieved huge number of household connections with improved lightning leading to improved education and safety outcomes, the programme delivery was poorly organised, finds a recent study.

The Poor People’s Energy Outlook - 2018 (PPEO 2018) released here on Saturday revealed the delays in implementation of the scheme were frequent and quality was compromised besides cost overruns and negligence in operations and maintenance.

PPEO 2018 brought out by Practical Action, a development charity organisation, with support from the UK Department for International Development focuses on the study conducted in Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, South Africa, India and Peru.

Six case study programmes across the clean cooking, off-grid electricity and last-mile grid extension sectors, analysing actions taken around policy, finance, supply and demand and outcomes in terms of scale and inclusivity were in focus during the study.

In India, the organisation took Odisha for the case study under grid extension. The team investigated RGGVY, which was first such programme in the country to prioritise electricity for households below poverty line.

As per the report, 28,65,036 households were served between 2005 and 2015 and 53.4 per cent population reached in terms of scale and inclusivity under RGGVY.

There were significant gaps in supply and finance in most cases and funds for the scheme’s off-grid component were slow to be allocated and released, the survey found.

Programme Coordinator - India Programmes of Practical Action Birupakshya Dixit said striking a balance between achieving energy access at scale and reaching the ‘last mile’ must be ardently pursued if the sustainable development goal is to be achieved.

“The PPEO 2018 explores the planning and delivery models that integrate grid, off-grid and clean cooking solutions,” he added.

Releasing the report Vice-Chancellor of OUAT Pawan Kumar Agrawal spoke about the importance of cultivating human perspective into planning rather than just structural perspective to it. 

Consultant Energy and Director of Practical Action Foundation-India, Sanjit Kumar Behera suggested further investment in decentralised energy access and focus on strategies to reach women, the poorest and the most remote communities.

Regional Director of Practical Action South Asia Achyut Luitel and Head CSR (Odisha), Tata Steel Ambika Prasad Nanda also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poor People’s Energy Outlook PPEO Odisha PPEO 2018 India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp