Mobile tuberculosis survey in 17 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The nation-wide tuberculosis prevalence survey of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Central TB Division and World Health Organisation Regional Office for South-East Asia was launched in Odisha on Sunday.

The survey to be carried out by Mobile X-ray unit fitted in van with cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test machines, was flagged off by Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda at Malipada PHC (New) here.

The survey will be conducted to estimate the prevalence of microbiologically-confirmed pulmonary TB among people aged more than 15 years. It will also profile socio-demographic and associated risk factors of participants including diabetes and explore behaviour of participants who are symptomatic and currently under TB treatment.

Though efforts for TB control are underway since 1962 with the launch of National Tuberculosis Programme and later with Revised National TB Control Programme in 1997, monitoring progress by estimating the disease burden in the community has been a challenge.

Pulmonary tuberculosis is one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in the country. But there is no reliable estimates of TB burden at the national and sub-national level.

The Health Secretary asked all the stakeholders to conduct the survey with utmost dedication as TB is also associated with poverty and other social determinants of health. Identification of TB patients is a top priority. The survey will pave way for its elimination, he said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) has imparted training to 66 survey teams from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The RMRC would conduct the survey in the three States. The study will cover 21 clusters in 17 districts of Odisha.

RMRC Director Sanghamita Pati said the survey would be conducted for a period of at least eight months. The van will visit villages and collect samples. TB can be detected within a duration of two to three hours, she said.

Khurda Collector Sitansu Kumar Rout thanked ICMR-RMRC for the initiative.