Soon Bhubaneswar to get digital kiosks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Multi-service digital kiosks will soon come up at different public places in the City to facilitate citizens have easy access to various services including bill payments, emergency communications as well as information on tourist places and timing of buses, trains and flights.

The project, to be implemented by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will also help people avail certain app-based services.



People will be able to pay their electricity and water bills and can easily have access to information on tourist places in and around the city through these touchscreen-enabled digital kiosks.



Honeywell Automation India Limited has been assigned the task to install the machines.



One such digital kiosk will come up at the railway station here soon. Bhubaneswar Railway Station Director CR Nayak said the proposal of BSCL in this regard has been accepted by the Railways.



This apart, digital kiosks will be installed at Biju Patnaik International Airport, BMC Bhawani Mall, Kalinga Stadium and several other public places in the City. BSCL has planned to install these kiosks by October this year.

“This facility will be useful to tourists as well as locals, especially when their phones are switched off. The kiosks will also allow them to book cabs and avail other app-based multiple services,” said Honeywell project manager Akarsh Gupta.

The service has been started on a trial basis at Bhubaneswar Development Authority office and has proven successful, Gupta added.