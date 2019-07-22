Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Soon Bhubaneswar to get digital kiosks

People will be able to pay their electricity and water bills and can easily have access to information on tourist places in and around the city through these touchscreen-enabled digital kiosks.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Multi-service digital kiosks will soon come up at different public places in the City to facilitate citizens have easy access to various services including bill payments, emergency communications as well as information on tourist places and timing of buses, trains and flights.

The project, to be implemented by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will also help people avail certain app-based services.

People will be able to pay their electricity and water bills and can easily have access to information on tourist places in and around the city through these touchscreen-enabled digital kiosks. 

ALSO READ: Electric buses in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Honeywell Automation India Limited has been assigned the task to install the machines.
 
One such digital kiosk will come up at the railway station here soon. Bhubaneswar Railway Station Director CR Nayak said the proposal of BSCL in this regard has been accepted by the Railways.

This apart, digital kiosks will be installed at Biju Patnaik International Airport, BMC Bhawani Mall, Kalinga Stadium and several other public places in the City. BSCL has planned to install these kiosks by October this year.

“This facility will be useful to tourists as well as locals, especially when their phones are switched off. The kiosks will also allow them to book cabs and avail other app-based multiple services,” said Honeywell project manager Akarsh Gupta.

The service has been started on a trial basis at Bhubaneswar Development Authority office and has proven successful, Gupta added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Odisha Government Digital Odisha Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Honeywell Automation India Limited Biju Patnaik International Airport
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp