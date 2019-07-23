Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to have air link with Surat soon

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had stated that in hours of necessity, Odia people living in Surat face difficulties.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Surat MP Darshana Jardosh meet Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar will soon have direct flight to Surat in Gujarat. This was stated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi after meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister on Monday.

Aparajita along with Surat MP Darshana Jardosh met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and submitted a proposal in this regard. “The Union Minister has assured of flight services between the two cities twice a week shortly,” she tweeted.

“Thousands of people from Odisha especially from places like Ganjam, who work and reside in Surat, shuttle between the two cities frequently.

Flight services will bring down their travel time significantly,” Aparajita said adding that this has been a long-standing demand. According to sources, air connectivity between the two cities will start after winter scheduling of flights by different airlines.

In August 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had taken up the issue with the then Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. Naveen had stated that in hours of necessity, Odia people living in Surat face difficulties.

Besides, the air connectivity can increase tourist inflow as both cities have famous tourist sites.

