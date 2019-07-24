Case of missing children to be discussed in Odisha assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as Opposition BJP and Congress members created a ruckus demanding resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over increasing number of missing children and incidents of rape of minor girls in the State.



However, the issue was resolved after an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro where it was decided that the subject would be discussed through an adjournment motion notice on Wednesday. The House had to be adjourned seven times during the day as the Opposition members insisted on their demand.

No business could be transacted during the day as the issue was raised by Opposition members soon after House assembled for the day at 10.30 am.



BJP members rushed to the well demanding resignation of the Chief Minister over the issue even as the Speaker called Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena to reply to the first question.

The Congress members, making a similar demand, raised slogans standing near their seats.



The House had to be adjourned till 3 pm without conducting any business. Protest by the Opposition members continued post lunch forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House several times.



Discussion on the demand for grants of the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments could not be held due to noisy scenes. Budgets of these two departments will be passed by guillotine.



Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said outside the House that the BJP demands a discussion on these two issues apart from resignation of the Chief Minister.



Criticising the government for running away from discussion, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the Chief Minister has no moral right to continue. The House had to be adjourned several times as Government is afraid of the Opposition, he said.



BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra, however, said the Opposition should cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House. “The State has so many issues to be discussed. The Opposition should come forward and cooperate,” he said.



Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik had alleged on Monday that more than 6,000 girls and boys have gone missing from the state within a span of four years and only 40 per cent of them have been traced.

An all party meeting convened by the Speaker on Monday had failed to end the deadlock as the Opposition refused to budge from its demand for the Chief Minister’s resignation.



The BJP members had on Monday staged a sit-in in the well of the House while the Congress MLAs sat on a dharna on the Assembly premises after staging a walkout over the issue.