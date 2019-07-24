Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government mulls transfer of  lecturers with three year service

The Higher Education Department is mulling to enforce the Transfer Policy of General Administration Department and shift lecturers who have completed three years in a college.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Higher Education Department has stated this in its action taken report to the committee in the Assembly.

A standing committee on Higher Education Department in the Assembly had recommended enforcement of the transfer policy adopted by the GA Department for transfer of lecturers. It had suggested that the lecturers, who have completed three years in a particular college, should be transferred. 

In response, the Department stated that “recommendations of the committee will be submitted to the State Government for its consideration.”

The Department has stated that as per the Inter-transferability Rule 1979 and guidelines of the Department, currently the employee who has not completed five years of service in a particular institution is not transferred. 

“The employee, however, may be transferred before completion of this period only if public interest and administrative exigencies so demand or the employee has a serious medical ailment,” it said.

The Department, meanwhile, has confirmed that steps are being taken to bring all the readers employed in higher secondary schools (erstwhile Junior Colleges) to the degree colleges to fill the vacancies occurred in these colleges after bifurcation of Plus II and Plus III.

