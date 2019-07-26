Debate on joblessness in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issues of rising unemployment in Odisha and large scale migration of Odia workers to other states were raised by Opposition Congress and BJP in the Assembly on Thursday.



The issue cropped up during discussion on the admissibility of an Adjournment Motion notice brought by the Opposition BJP and Congress members who alleged that the government failed to take any action to resolve the problem during the last 20 years.



ALSO READ: Odisha MLAs seek better deal for seed growers

Participating in the debate, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra quoting media reports said the unemployment problem is the highest during the last 45 years.

Stating that frustrated youths are resorting to crime because of high unemployment, he said drug abuse among them is also increasing. Youths are also taking to Maoist activities due to this, Mishra said and warned that situation may turn explosive in the coming days if steps are not taken to correct the situation.



His party colleague Tara Prasad Bahinipati criticised both the Centre and state government over the issue and alleged that in 20 years of BJD rule, job opportunity has decreased.

There is no employment opportunity for educated youths in Odisha, he said and added that around 16,000 posts are vacant in Police Department alone.

“There are no doctors in hospitals; schools are functioning without sanctioned strength of teachers, but the Government is not bothered,” he said.

Deputy leader of BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi said 35.4 lakh youths have registered in employment exchanges but there are no jobs. The state government has taken no concrete steps to generate employment during the last 20 years, he said.

Making a statement in response, Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Premanand Nayak said the government has accorded highest priority to skill development and employment of youths.

He said awareness campaign has been undertaken at the district-level to reduce distress migration and ensure legal entitlements for migrant workers under Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979.