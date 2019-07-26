Odisha woman held for duping tribal students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly cheating several tribal students on the pretext of providing them admissions to diploma courses in city-based colleges.

The woman had collected certificates from at least 50 students from Nuapada district about one year back but neither facilitated the admissions nor returned the documents.

“The woman demanded Rs 6,000 from each student to return their certificates following which the victims filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered and the woman was apprehended. Further investigation into the matter is on,” Laxmisagar IIC Dayanidhi Nayak said.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had not taken money from the students to provide admissions but only the documents. However, the exact details can be ascertained after probe.