All under control, says  White Paper on crime 

Communal discord, law and order, and terrorism covered by the Govt paper
 

Published: 28th July 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Activities of the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) remained under control during 2018 and no Maoist activities were witnessed in six districts of Odisha.According to the White Paper on crime situation of 2018 released by the State Government, there was no Maoist activity in Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts. In other affected areas, the situation was under control though the problem remained challenging in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts.

The White Paper stated that 54 LWE-related incidents were reported during the period, which included 26 cases of exchange of fire. As many as 19 CPI (Maoist) cadres were killed, 39 arrested and 27 surrendered during the period, it said and added that 40 guns, 24 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and large quantity of ammunition and Maoist articles were recovered during anti-Maoist operations.

The State was by and large free from communal discord during the year because of close attention on maintenance of communal peace and amity. Major fairs and festivals of different communities were observed peacefully. Only 34 Hindu-Muslim discords were noticed, it said. Besides, agitations by different organisations were tactfully contained with timely intervention of local administration and police.

The overall law and order situation remained peaceful and agitations by labour and service organisations did not escalate into major incidents. There was also no state-wide student unrest during the year.The White Paper maintained that no terrorist activity was noticed during the year. Terrorist activities were contained effectively on intelligence inputs, it said and added that advisories and alert messages were issued to all Superintendents of Police on such matters.

Adequate security arrangements were made by the police for smooth conduct of 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup which was held at Kalinga Stadium in the Capital City from November 28 to December 16, 2018 in which 16 teams participated.Odisha Police organised ‘Paree Paien Kathatiye’ in technical collaboration with Unicef from May 28 to June 12, 2018 to sensitise general public against sexual harassment of minor girls.

Operation Paree II was launched from September 1 to 30, 2018 for rescuing and tracing missing children and child labourers.The White Paper said 1,07,408 cognizable cases including 1,378 murder, 558 dacoity, 2,125 robbery, 3,713 burglary, 9,069 theft, 2,794 swindling, 2,120 rioting, 2,502 rape, 11,262 accidents and 71,887 miscellaneous cases were reported during the year.

Comments

