Occupational therapy centre at KIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das inaugurated a state-of-the-art physiotherapy and occupational therapy centre at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here on Saturday.

The centre has modern physiotherapy and occupational therapy equipment. The Minister also inaugurated the year-long mega health camp by KIMS for Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh and Ganjam. Inaugurating the programme, Das lauded the initiative taken by KIMS to provide health services in remote areas of the four districts. With free medicine distribution, the mega health camp will be held in 20 blocks of the four districts on first Sunday of every month in the first phase.